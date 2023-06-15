The Flash: Ben Affleck opens up about his final appearance as Batman; DETAILS here

After seven years as the Batman, Ben Affleck is all set up to hang up his suit after his appearance in The Flash. The actor gets candid about his final appearance prior to the release of this DC movie. Here is everything to know about the same.

Ben Affleck on his final appearance as Batman

Before the theatrical release of The Flash, Ben Affleck got candid about his final appearance as the Batman. In an interview with The Movie Report during The Flash’s world premiere, Affleck said that he had a great time while playing the character of Batman.

Ben Affleck said, “The tone is a difficult thing with these movies, trying to figure out how serious, how dark, how funny, how engaging it is. And people that have done it really well have struck a balance with that tone, and I feel like Andy really did that with this movie. And it was a lot of fun. I really had a great time and it was over too soon.”

Affleck added that he had ‘most fun’ while playing the cameo in The Flash movie as there was not too much work. Plus he had a great time working with the director Andy Muschietti as well as the lead actor Ezra Miller. The actor said that he finally understood how to play the role of Batman and absolutely loved the movie.

Previously, Ben Affleck’s Batman was going to suit up for one more cameo in Aquaman 2 which is set to be released in December 2023. However, the revamped DC universe under James Gunn and Peter Saffran has seen major changes to the creative time. Now reportedly, DC has cut Affleck’s cameo in Aquaman 2 and he is no longer required for the plot.

The Flash is all set for the theatrical release on June 16, 2023.

