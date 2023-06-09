The Flash: Did you know there are two Barry Allens in the superhero film? Find out WHY

The Flash is scheduled to release in theaters on June 16, 2023, with Ezra Miller in the titular role. The trailer of the superhero film is already out and fans have been noticing there are two versions of Flash’s alter-ego Barry Allen. How can there be two versions of the same superhero in the same place at the same time? Let us clear your doubts.

Why are there two Barry Allens in The Flash?

The Flash trailer has revealed that there will be two Barry Allens in the movie. The upcoming superhero film will see two Barry Allens because the title character travels back in time and faces his younger self. From the official synopsis of The Flash we get to know that Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past as worlds collide in The Flash. While attempting to save his family Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned. He eventually threatens annihilation. Now, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life to save the world that Barry is in as well as to return to the future that he knows.

In the official trailer posted by Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube on February 13 this year, we see young Barry says to older Barry: “That’s my face. You stole my face!” We also see them recruiting Michael Keaton’s Batman to battle General Zod.

How does Barry Allen’s mom die?

Barry Allen - aka The Flash - has appeared in multiple movies across DC's Extended Universe, debuting in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, popping up in Suicide Squad and playing a more prominent role in Justice League. However, the character The Flash is set to make his own standalone movie this month. But one mystery remains unclear and that is the reason for Barry Allen’s mother’s death.

According to a report in Dexerto, Barry Allen's mother, Nora Allen, was murdered. Although the DCEU has so far hinted at the crime without actually showing or fully explaining it, at first, we learn of her fate through a conversation between Alfred Pennyworth and Bruce Wayne in Justice League. Young Barry always protested his father’s innocence, but nobody believed him as he was only nine. Barry's father, Henry, is convicted of murder and sent to Iron Heights Penitentiary while Barry himself works his way towards a criminal justice degree in hopes that he can one day solve crimes, find his mother's real killer and clear his father's name.

Meanwhile, speaking about The Flash, as per reports, the makers will host only one premiere of the movie. The reports even suggest that Ezra Miller will not be seen promoting the movie.

