The Flash: Do you know Ezra Miller performed their own stunts in the upcoming DC Universe film?

Warner Bros. Discovery had a big event earlier today where they showed off all of the upcoming films that they have coming out this year. Among those were a part of the DC Studios slate, which includes projects like The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. As promised the Ezra Miller starrer The Flash will take you on a space-time journey with several DC beloved characters and cast members making their appearance. Recently, director Andy Muschietti revealed that the actor did all the stunts on their own.

Ezra Miller did all their own stunts in The Flash

In a conversation with Hollywood Reporter, Andy talked about Ezra and said, “They are an incredible actor and [represented] the chance to work with one of the best actors that I've ever worked with," he said. "I discovered they are an incredible comedian and also [handled] all the action required for a big spectacle like this. They wanted to do all the stunts, and I let them.”

Talking about the challenging choreography, the director was quoted saying, “[H]ow do I tell time travel on The Flash? How do I show time travel in a new, exciting way? Set pieces invite scale. I love dreaming of big landscapes, and for that I use a different visual mindset than when I am telling more contained stories.”

Andy Muschietti opens up about the production delays

Talking about the production delays, Andy said, “We have worked solidly on The Flash for almost four years... The pandemic allowed us to have a longer development. And, on the other side of shooting, it allowed us to have the time to explore visual effects like never before”

