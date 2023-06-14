‘The Flash’ ending explained: Can Barry Allen save the future?

Barry Allen tries to bring his mother back using his superpowers to change the events of the past. In this new world, his mother is alive but he creates a world without the superheroes. What will The Flash do to save the world? Here is everything to know about The Flash ending.

The Flash ending explained

Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, Barry, and Michael Keaton’s Batman fly to

Batman’s batwing is critically damaged when he tries to blow up the largest ship of the enemy’s fleet. He locks himself into the aircraft and dives into the Kryptonian ship, while killing himself. Zod kills Supergirl by impaling her and harvesting her blood with his arm spike.

Young Barry decides to prevent their deaths by going to ten minutes of earlier time in the battle. However, Batman then goes after a Space Giant and gets into a tussle with aliens. However, he himself gets quite beaten up and on the verge of dying. Barry tells Batman that they cannot bring him back this time. Meanwhile Supergirl is again killed by Zod. Young Barry starts going in and out of every possible timeline but there is no point.

Young Barry struggles to accept their death but another Barry tells him, “Not every problem has a solution, sometimes we just have to let it go.” Young Barry again tries to go back in time but is attacked by Dark Flash. It is then revealed that Dark Flash is young Barry only in the future who believes that Barry’s death is necessary to save their mother. Young Barry kills Dark Flash while sacrificing himself in the process.

Barry then resets the universe back to the default set-up with a small change, so that his dad has an alibi. In the end, Barry’s father is free and he has a date with Iris West.