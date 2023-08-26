The Flash: How many cameos did you spot in USD 268 million movie? EXPLAINED

DC’s Multiverse is crowded with cameos! The Flash, director, brings together generations of DC heroes in a universe-spanning spectacle that pays homage to beloved characters from the past. This movie not only establishes the interconnectedness of the Justice League but also references various other DC heroes, creating a cohesive and exciting experience within the DC universe. The film's unexpected and thrilling cameos, such as Nicolas Cage as Superman and George Clooney as Batman, spark discussions about canon in the new DC timeline.

The Flash showcases a captivating array of cameos that bridge different universes and celebrate the legacy of cherished characters. From its opening scene to the post-credits sequence, the film offers a journey through the history of live-action adaptations of iconic heroes. As the movie takes us on a wild ride through the Multiverse due to Ezra Miller’s portrayal of the Scarlett Speedster, these mind-bending cameos take center stage.

Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, and the Justice League

The movie opens with a scene firmly rooted in the continuity of Justice League. Following their victory over Steppenwolf, the Justice League members maintain communication to support each other whenever the need arises. This camaraderie is evident when Batman Ben Affleck seeks assistance to thwart criminals attempting to steal a dangerous virus from a Gotham City hospital. The scene features not only Affleck’s Batman but also Jeremy Irons’ Alfred, who acts as Bruce Wayne's trusted advisor. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman joins the fray, showcasing the League's continued cooperation in the face of impending cinematic changes. This sequence masterfully establishes connections among the league members, a crucial element often absent in recent DC movies.

Temuera Morrison

Barry Allen's attempt to mend the timeline leads him to reach out to Aquaman. However, instead of Arthur Curry, he contacts his father, Tom Curry, portrayed by Temuera Morrison. Morrison reprises his role from 2018's Aquaman. Fans can anticipate seeing him again in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, slated for release on December 20th.

Nicolas Cage as the Man of Steel

In a climactic scene, the Multiverse turmoil leads to collisions between alternate timelines. Among the glimpses of various heroes, Nicolas Cage finally realizes his aspiration of becoming Superman. This moment fulfills Cage’s long-standing dream of donning the iconic red and blue suit, a role he almost undertook in a Superman movie directed by Tim Burton that unfortunately never came to fruition. The Flash resurrects this dream, showcasing Cage as the Man of Steel fighting a colossal spider.

Honoring DC Legends

The film's Multiverse journey offers more than just glimpses; it pays homage to iconic actors who portrayed DC characters on screen. Archive footage is skillfully employed to honor Adam West, Burt Ward, and Cesar Romero. These legends brought Batman, Robin, and the Joker to life in the classic 1960s TV show. This fleeting yet meaningful tribute captures the essence of that groundbreaking series and commemorates its significance in DC history.

George Reeves’ Superman

Long before Adam West's iconic portrayal, George Reeves made his mark as Superman in the earliest DC feature film and the subsequent TV series. Hailing from an era of black-and-white entertainment, Reeves’ Superman is thoughtfully incorporated into the narrative, adding depth to the Multiverse concept.

Teddy Sears as Jay Garrick, the Golden Age Flash

The Multiverse frenzy also grants a moment with Teddy Sears' Jay Garrick, the Golden Age Flash. As the first character to assume the mantle of the Flash, Garrick predates Barry Allen in DC continuity. Sears' portrayal in the TV series The Flash is acknowledged, emphasizing the show's exploration of alternate timelines and dimensions.

George Clooney as the Dark Knight

Barry's attempt to rectify his timeline inadvertently alters the course of history, resulting in unexpected consequences. One of the most surprising changes is George Clooney stepping into the role of Batman, replacing Ben Affleck. This twist questions the canon and continuity of the DC universe, offering intriguing possibilities for future stories.

Jason Momoa as Aquaman

Even as the credits roll, The Flash keeps the surprises coming. In the movie's sole end-credits scene, Barry socializes with Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. This humorous yet connective scene highlights the camaraderie among the Justice League members. It also teases the intersection of The Flash and the forthcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

