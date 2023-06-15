The Flash: Is Andy Muschetti the ‘perfect choice’ to direct this DC movie? Ezra Miller spills the beans

Warner Bros’ The Flash is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 16, 2023. Directed by Andy Muschetti, this DC movie is certainly one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. Ezra Miller will be reprising his role as Barry Allen aka The Flash in the movie. The Flash will also mark the first-ever standalone feature film of this DC superhero.

Prior to the release of this movie, Ezra Miller opened up about his collaboration with Andy Muschetti for The Flash movie. Here is what the actor had to say.

Ezra Miller on collaboration with Andy Muschetti

Talking about their collaboration, Ezra Miller said that Andy Muschetti is the perfect choice to direct The Flash. Miller elaborated: “Andy is a director who’s so talented, who has such a deep understanding of the emotional element, but who also has a great sense of humor and also understands how to bring this world to life in terms of visual effects… which makes him the perfect choice for The Flash."

Over the last couple of years, Miller was going through a tumultuous period and was entangled in several legal battles. He was accused of various charges including disorderly conduct, stealing, and trespassing. Earlier, The Flash actor issued a public apology and said that they have been dealing with mental health issues.

Even prior to the release of the movie, Ezra Miller laid low and didn’t do any press conference which is unheard of for a lead actor. During the premiere, Miller steered clear of interviews and was only available for pictures.

Andy Muschietti on Ezra Miller’s mental health

Previously while talking to Vanity Fair, The Flash director Andy Muschetti talked about Ezra Miller’s mental health issues. He said that Miller has been taking the steps to recover and has been doing a lot better. The director also added that Miller has been completely committed to mental health recovery and everyone has been supportive of their journey.

