The Flash: Is Ezra Miller keeping a low-profile ahead of the movie premiere? Find out WHY

In almost two weeks, The Flash starring Ezra Miller in the titular role will be released in theaters. However, till now Miller has done no press conferences or interviews. Variety also reported that Miller will be keeping a low-profile appearance at the Los Angeles premiere on June 12, 2023. He would be only posing for photos rather than doing any interviews. Here is everything to know about the same.

Ezra Miller to maintain a low profile at ‘The Flash’ premiere?

Warner Bros. is set to release its latest DC movie – The Flash without any promotion from the titular star, Ezra Miller, who has been at the center of controversies following arrests and erratic behavior. Earlier, Variety reported that Miller is currently doing better after seeking treatment for mental health issues. Miller wants The Flash to open the conversation about the movie and not about their mental health, according to Variety.

Why is Warner Bros. is trying to keep a low-key premiere for The Flash?

Warner Bros. decision to throw one premiere only, four days before the movie’s release has raised eyebrows. However, according to the report, this decision has little to do with Ezra Miller’s controversies and more about keeping the ‘secret ending’ under wraps. During the CinemaCon screening in April, a large chunk of the finale scene was missing and the movie ended pretty abruptly. Even in the recent screenings in Burbank, the key elements of the movie have been blurred out.

To make up for Ezra Miller’s lack of the press during The Flash promotions, Warner Bros. has also been aggressive with advertising by putting the film’s trailer in the heavy rotation at NHL and NBA playoffs. They are also hosting The Flash screenings without Ezra Miller in the key cities. Michael Keaton will be introducing the event in London while events in Madrid, Sao Paolo, Toronto, Buenos Aires, and Miami will be hosted with Muschetti.

‘The Flash’ premiere without the press gauntlet will also be attended by other cast members including Michael Shannon, Sasha Calle, Ben Affleck, and film’s director, Andy Muschiettes. However, Michael Keaton and Jason Momoa will be missing the premiere as they are filming movies in London and New Zealand respectively.

