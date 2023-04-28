The Flash: Michael Keaton was emotional playing Batman, wanted to click PICS in batsuit to show his grandson

The Flash, the highly anticipated upcoming DC film that features Ezra Miller in the titular role, has been garnering attention with its recently released official trailer. Interestingly, along with Miller's character Flash, the promising trailer features the celebrated DC superhero Batman and Supergirl, who is apparently joining the team to help the leading man. Michael Keaton, who emerged as a famous star after playing Batman aka Bruce Wayne in DC's 1989-released film Batman and its sequel, is returning as the character once again in The Flash.

Michael Keaton was emotional playing Batman again

In a recent interview with IGN, Andy Muschietti, the director of The Flash, revealed that the senior actor got all emotional when he was playing the role of Batman, all over again. "When Michael Keaton arrived at the set, the Batcave was already finished and it was lit and everything. He stayed like there wide-eyed for a while. I didn’t want to interrupt him. I just wanted for him to take it in. Who knows what was going on there? But something was going on there," recalled the filmmaker.

The actor wanted to click pictures in batsuit to show his grandson

Interestingly, Michael Keaton, who was all excited to play Bruce Wayne aka Batman on the silver screen once again, even requested director Andy Muschietti to click his pictures in batsuit amidst shooting for the project. The celebrated actor made the request so that he can personally show his pictures from the location in batsuit, to his beloved grandson. "It was funny because at one point during the scene where we shot him in the full suit, he was like, ‘Can you take a picture? It’s for my grandson. It was one of those moments where he really showed something was inside that was very emotional," revealed the filmmaker.

