The Flash: New clip reveals how Michael Keaton's Batman learns about Superman

Michael Keaton's Batman is one of the most iconic Batman in superhero history and fans of him are in for a surprise as the upcoming film The Flash features a scene where Keaton's beloved Batman learns about Superman from Flash, played by the controversial actor Ezra Miller. Keep reading to know details about this recently released clip from the DCU movie.

New clip from The Flash reveals Michael Keaton's Batman learning about Superman

According to the recently released clip on Twitter, The Flash aka Barry Allen tells Batman aka Bruce Wayne about the need to find Superman because he was the only one able to stop General Zod, played by Michael Shannon, the first time around. This is in reference to the 2013 film Man of Steel where Henry Cavill played Superman aka Clark Kent. According to the clip Keaton's Batman has long retired and does not indulge in fighting crime.

Now that he is no longer a superhero, Keaton's character chooses to pass on the offer to help Barry find Superman. Despite multiple attempts from The Flash, the retired superhero seemed in no mood to don his cape again. This is the first time in 30 years that Keaton is playing Bruce Wayne. After the 1992 film, Batman Returns he did not portray the superhero again, until now. Apart from Keaton's Batman, Ben Affleck will also be reprising his role of Batman from the DC Extended Universe.

The tweet with the clip is captioned, "This might be a little on the nose. A brand new international clip from The Flash featuring Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton." Netizens reacted to the clip and some of them had this to say. One user wrote, "Batman becoming depressed and isolated because Gotham no longer needs a saviour is kinda a cool take. Not the ideal take but it's very interesting to me." Another tweeted, "I want Michael Keaton and Ezra Miller together in another movie. It doesn't have to be DC. Excellent chemistry."

A third said, "So excited.... could not be more excited!!!!!!! [lightning emoji] [bat emoji] [superhero emoji]." Apart from the Batman features, Gal Gadot will also be appearing as Wonder Woman in the film. Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash is all set for release on June 16, 2023. It has been delayed multiple times previously because of the coronavirus pandemic and post-production issues. The upcoming film also stars Sasha Calle's Supergirl.

