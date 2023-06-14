The Flash post-credits scene: From surprising cameo to DC’s future; Here’s everything to know

The Flash starring Ezra Miller is all scheduled to be released on June 16, 2023. This DC movie has in general received good reviews from the audience and critics during its premiere. After a few delays, fans will be finally able to watch their favorite superhero on the big screens. After the premiere, it was also predicted that The Flash would do good business at the box office. Fans will be excited to know that The Flash has a post-credits scene with a surprise cameo appearance. The post-credits scene of The Flash might be a hint about the next movie and future of the DC Universe. Here is everything to know about the same.

‘The Flash’ post-credits scene

The end-credits scene of The Flash starring Ezra Miller shows the surprise appearance of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. In the scene, Barry Allen can be seen going to a bar with Arthur – Aquaman’s human form. Arthur is completely drunk after drinking beers as Barry explains to him about the concept of Multiverse. Unfortunately, Arthur seems to be the same everywhere and does not care about the Multiverse universe.

Arthur falls into the puddle while Barry tries to convince him to crash at his house. But Arthur says that puddle is his house and gives him Atlantean treasure to get beer.

The Flash post-credits scene didn’t seem to give much hint about the DC Universe. But on the closer look, it might subtly hint about the future of certain actors and characters in revamped DCU under Gunn and Safran. It might also give people some idea about the Aquaman 2 which is scheduled to be released in December 2023.

About ‘The Flash’

Barry Allen tries to prevent the death of his mother by changing the past. Since Speed Force is an unstable energy, Barry ends up in an alternate reality with no metahumans. What will Barry Allen do when Zod and his army decide to conquer Earth?

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash will be in theaters on June 16, 2023. The cast includes Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, Ron Livingston, and Billy Crudu.

