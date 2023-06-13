The Flash Premiere: Ezra Miller makes his first public appearance post misconduct allegations

Ezra Miller, the American actor who is best known for their acting talent as well as real-life controversies. As you may know, Miller identifies themselves as non-binary, and prefer to use 'they' and 'them' pronouns. Now, Ezra Miller is set to make a grand comeback to the silver screen with The Flash, the upcoming DC Studios project helmed by Andy Muschietti.

The actor has been staying away from the public eye for the last two years after they faced allegations of abuse from several women. They were arrested multiple times and even were charged with felony burglary in 2022. Ezra Miller, however, made their first public appearance at the grand premiere of The Flash.

Ezra Miller attends The Flash premiere

According to the latest reports published by Variety, Ezra Miller received a 'Rockstar' welcome at The Flash premiere which was held at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The actor addressed the audience, which included many of their fellow film industry members and lots of their fans, and extensively spoke about misconduct allegations against them, and their legal troubles.

Ezra Miller also expressed their gratitude for the team members of Warner Bros, DC Studios, and The Flash director Andy Muschietti, in their speech. "Your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life. And in bringing this moment to fruition," said the actor, who also acknowledged James Gunn and Peter Safran in their speech. "I love you, maestro. I think you’re amazing, and I think your work is monumental," said Ezra Miller, as they showered praises on director Muschietti.

About The Flash

The upcoming DC project features Ezra Miller as the titular character Flash aka Barry Allen. As reported earlier, senior actor Michael Keaton is set to play the iconic character Batman once again in the Andu Muschietti directorial, while Nicolas Cage essay the role of Superman. Sasha Calle, on the other hand, appears as Supergirl. The Flash, which features a stellar supporting cast including Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdu, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and others in the supporting roles, is slated to hit the theatres on June 16, Friday.

