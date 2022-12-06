The Flash speeds up into theatres with a one-week early release amidst Ezra Miller controversies

Keeping up with the Warner Brothers release schedule has never been easy, while the changes in the release dates usually suggest a delay; this time WB has absolutely delighted their fans with their recent statement declaring the early release of The Flash.

The Flash was all set to release on June 23, 2023, however, now it is all set to hit the theatres one week prior to the previously set date which is June 16, 2023.

Reportedly, the release date has been revised to give The Flash a chance to hit the theatres at least two weeks before Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which releases on June 30, 2023, to avoid theatre traffic. WB’s release strategy will definitely give The Flash the required breathing room to actually create the right kind of buzz amidst The Flash’s actor Ezra Miller's controversies.

Apart from The Flash, Warner Brothers also made a statement about their film Mummies’s limited release on February 24, 2023.

About The Flash

Based on the beloved DC Comics character The Flash, this Andy Muschietti directorial will feature a star cast including Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Michael Keaton as Batman, and Ben Affleck, also as another version of Batman along with Sasha Calle as Supergirl. The movie is all set to make its theatrical debut on June 16, 2023.