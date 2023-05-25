The Flash: THIS actor to make a cameo appearance as Superman in Ezra Miller’s film

The Flash, the highly anticipated superhero film which features popular actor Ezra Miller in the titular role, is currently gearing up for its grand release in June. The project, which is helmed by Andy Muschietti has been garnering attention with its excellent trailer and promo videos, which suggest that the film is going to be a complete treat for the DC fans. Along with The Flash, the film is also featuring celebrated superheroes Batman and Supergirl in extended cameos.

As you may know, iconic Batman actor Michael Keaton is once again donning the bat suit for Ezra Miller's film, while Sasha Calle essays the role of Supergirl. However, director Andy Muschietti has now surprised the DC fans by announcing the third and most special cameo of the film.

Nicolas Cage to play Superman in The Flash

In his interview with Esquire Middle East, director Andy Muschietti revealed that The Flash will have its third cameo of none other than DC Studios' one of the most loved superheroes, Superman. Nicolas Cage, the popular actor who played the role of Kryptonian in the Tim Burton directorial Superman Lives, is reprising the role in the Ezra Miller starrer. For the unversed, Superman Lives, which was planned on a massive scale, eventually got cancelled due to production issues.