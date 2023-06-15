The Flash: Tom Cruise gives his thumbs-up to Ezra Miller starrer movie; DEETS here

The Flash is certainly one of the highly anticipated projects of the DC Universe. Despite its several delays, fans have been ecstatic to watch Barry Allen weaving his magic on the big screen. The early reviews of The Flash are out and it seems that this DC project will do great business on the box office.

Earlier it was reported that Tom Cruise watched The Flash prior to its theatrical release at a special screening. The creators confirmed this news at the end of the red carpet premiere of the new DC movie. Here is everything to know about Tom Cruise giving his thumbs up to The Flash.

Tom Cruise on The Flash movie

During the Total Film Magazine interview, director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti of The Flash movie said that Tom Cruise praised the movie. They confirmed that the Top Gun: Maverick actor got to watch the finished cut of the movie and his thumbs up had definitely helped in boosting the confidence of the team.

Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti said that they received Tom Cruise’s phone call. Barbara said, “It’s a very cynical industry, and to hear people that really have no skin in the game, because they have nothing to gain, just say something that lovely – in the case of Tom Cruise, he called us, talked for 15 minutes, praising Andy, praising the film, and it just feels very good because we really work very hard to make these movies.”

Cruise reportedly became interested in watching The Flash after talking to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in February. Zaslav kept talking about this movie which piqued the actor’s interest.

Previously, Stephen King also praised The Flash after getting to see an early screening. He tweeted, “This one is special. It’s heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping. I loved it.”

The Flash starring Ezra Miller is all scheduled for the theatrical release on June 16, 2023 from Warner Bros.

