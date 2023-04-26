‘The Flash’ Trailer: Michael Keaton’s Batman and The Flash join hands to stop Zod; DETAILS here

DC Studios’ released another trailer of one of its highly anticipated superhero movies The Flash on Tuesday prior to its first full screening at 2023 CinemaCon in Las Vegas. As promised this Ezra Miller starrer movie will take you on a space-time journey with several DC beloved characters and cast members making their appearance.

Here is everything to know about the new trailer of The Flash which was released on Tuesday.

The Flash trailer

Barry Allen realizes that he has power to change the past and tries to prevent the death of her mother. However, Barry ends up in an alternate reality with no metahumans because Speed Force is an unstable energy source. Now, what will Barry do when Zod (played by Michael Shannon) and his Kryptonian friends decide to conquer Earth?

In an alternate universe, Barry Allen now needs to assemble a team of the superheroes who will help in fixing the multiverse. Barry teams up with the alternate dimension’s Barry along with the strong Kryptonian hero Supergirl (played by Sasha Calle) to stop General Zod from completing his mission.

The Flash

The Flash will also see the return of two Batmen: Ben Affleck’s and Michael Keaton’s Caped Crusader. This movie will be their first major comeback and it might also be their last appearances in the new DC Studios as the CEOs Peter Safran and James Gunn are rebooting the studio.

Fans are ecstatic about this upcoming movie not only due to its intriguing story but also because it will play a critical role in the reboot of the DCU timeline. Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash is set to release in theaters on June 16, 2023. The other cast members include Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, Ron Livingston, and Billy Crudu.

