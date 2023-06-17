The Flash: When will it be available for streaming and where to watch the Ezra Miller starrer?

The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, is being titled one of the best DC films by critics and viewers alike. The film featuring Ezra Miller is already out in theatres. We have answers for you if you’re a hardcore fan who can’t wait to rewatch the movie again or a first-time watcher who’s wondering when the film will be available for streaming. Here are the streaming details for DC’s The Flash.

When will The Flash be available for streaming?

The movie is confirmed to begin streaming this fall. The time window of its streaming release will be September 1 to November 30. Previous box office successes from Warner Bros. have been released on HBO Max after about two months of their release.

Previous DC movies have had a theater run for 45–60 days before premiering on HBO Max for streaming. The movie will also likely be available to rent in HD sometime in August. You can expect a streaming debut of the movie a month later in September.

Where can you stream The Flash?

The Flash will be available for streaming in the fall. The movie will make its streaming debut on HBO Max. Earlier this year, Decider’s Alex Zalben tweeted, “#TheFlash will land on Max in the Fall after its theatrical run.”

Any other details have been disclosed about the movie being streamed on other platforms. Information about Blu-ray preorders hasn’t been revealed either.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Worlds collide when the Flash uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past. However, when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, he becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation. With no other superheroes to turn to, the Flash looks to coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian — albeit not the one he’s looking for.”

