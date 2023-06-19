The Flash: Why was Henry Cavill excluded from the film while Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck made cameos?

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) recently revealed the behind-the-scenes details of the final cameo that teased a new Batman. The ending underwent multiple revisions, with reshoots taking place up until the last minute. In January, the scene was reshot to introduce a character as the "new Bruce Wayne," and it turned out not to be Ben Affleck or Michael Keaton. Initially, Warner Bros. planned for Ezra Miller's Barry Allen to encounter Keaton's Batman and Sasha Calle's Supergirl in the final scene.

Changes in the casting of The Flash

After the merger between WB and Discovery, some changes were made to include Henry Cavill's Superman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman alongside Keaton and Calle. This revised iteration came about when WB still believed Cavill had a chance of reprising his iconic role. This belief was somewhat solidified by Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' film last year. However, when James Gunn took over as the new DC chief, he made significant changes to the final ending.

Selective casting and Gunn's vision for The Flash

According to THR, Gunn completely scrapped the version that featured Gadot, Cavill, Keaton, and Calle, opting instead to insert former Batman actor George Clooney as a nod to the Batman canon. The reported reasoning behind this decision was to avoid giving false hope to fans of the Snyder-verse, indicating that these characters may not return in the revamped DC universe. Thus, the two cameos at the end were removed, and the film took a different direction.

Interestingly, while Gadot and Affleck were allowed to have cameos earlier in the movie, Cavill was intentionally excluded from the final scene. This suggests selective casting choices made by Gunn and co-DC chief Peter Safran. The exact reasons for this decision remain unknown, but recent developments indicate that Gunn has plans for a new Superman in his upcoming project, Superman: Legacy. It seems that Gunn aims to distance the new DC universe from Cavill's portrayal of Superman.

Despite the attention surrounding The Flash, the film did not perform well at the box office, falling below expectations. This disappointing outcome was observed during its opening weekend. As two more DCEU movies are scheduled for release this year, it remains to be seen how they will fare in terms of audience response and box office success.

