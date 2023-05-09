The Flash: Will there be a secret villain in the upcoming DC movie? Here’s why fans think so

Fans have a new theory regarding the upcoming DC movie The Flash after its director Andy Muschietti shared an image on his social media space. Netizens are now speculating if the movie will feature a secret villain in the form of Reverse Flash – all thanks to a sketch shared by Muschietti.

Will 'The Flash' feature a secret villain?

Recently, Muschietti took to his Instagram space and shared a sketch of a comic character whose costume looks very much like The Flash himself. The sketch has an evil grin and also features many red scribbles and lines. While fans think that this might be Reverse-Flash, there has not been any official confirmation regarding the same. It is also not known if Reverse Flash, if present, will have anything to do with the movie’s Villain, Dark Flesh.

Michael Shannon to feature as General Zod in The Flash

While it is not clear if The Flash will feature Reverse Flash, one thing has been confirmed and it is that Man of Steel actor Michael Shannon has been roped in to essay the role of General Zod. Recently, the actor shared that he was a little ‘confused’ when Muschietti asked him to play General Zod.

Elaborating on this, he said, “As memory serves me, I think I died in Man of Steel. Are they sure they got the right guy? But then they explained to me the whole multiverse phenomenon, which... I was a little behind the times on that. I can't say that I'm a huge consumer of this genre of films -- not that I have anything against them. If I'm going to watch a movie, the odds are it's not going to be one of those, but I sure love making them."

The Flash is all set to hit theatres on June 16, 2023.

