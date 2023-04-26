The Flash: Will there be part 2? Director Andy Muschietti reveals

Warner Bros. Discovery had a big event earlier today where they showed off all of the upcoming films that they have coming out this year. Among those were a part of the DC Studios slate, which includes projects like The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The Flash is getting rave reviews, so of course there are questions about whether it will have another part or not, and now director Andy Muschietti has answered them. On Tuesday, it will have a first full screening at 2023 CinemaCon in Las Vegas. As promised this Ezra Miller starrer movie will take you on a space-time journey with several DC beloved characters and cast members making their appearance.

Will The Flash have a part 2?

In a conversation with a tabloid, director Andy was quoted saying, “We didn't talk about it. I think that we're all waiting to see how this movie does. Of course, there's excitement about continuing the story, especially if this movie's successful. Of course, there's an architecture in DC that is brewing, and it's being created. And the question is, will this new architecture absorb this story? The good thing about the multiverse is that it is possible. The multiverse allows all of this different worlds to coexist and interact. And so hopefully, yes. We don't know yet. That's the truth.”

Ben Affleck says The Flash is his best work as Batman

Recently, Ben Affleck interacted with press during the promotions of his upcoming film Air where he revealed some details about The Flash. The actor said, “It's my best s--t I have done as Batman! I finally figured out how to play the guy! I know I quit but I got it now! Like you do the audition and you are on your way home, you are like 'No!' I don't want to give away any spoilers, but there was a scene where I get saved by Wonder Woman during a conflagration with some bad guys.”

