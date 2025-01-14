The Flash’s Director Andy Muschietti Opens Up About Why His Movie Failed At Box Office

2023 was the year when we last saw one of the final outings of the DC Extended Universe. It was the Ezra Miller starring The Flash, whose director, Andy Muschietti, recently spilled his thoughts on why the movie did not make it big at the box office.

In a new interview with Radio Tu's YouTube show La Baulera del Coso, Muschietti divulged that when the studio makes a $200 million movie, it thinks of bringing "even your grandmother to the cinema."

"Then I found out things like that a lot of people who are not interested in the Flash character...there are many women who are not interested in the Flash as a character...but I am very happy with the movie," the filmmaker of It Chapter Two stated.

For those who don't know, The Flash made $270 million at the global box office, which was merely more than the $200 million budget.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that the film even fell into great controversy as its lead actor, Ezra Miller, was arrested multiple times in Hawaii following his public disturbances in 2022. The actor was accused of harassing minors on several occasions. While he was not seen in promotional interviews, he made a rare and shocking appearance at the film's premiere.

The story of The Flash was almost similar to that of the animated movie Flashpoint Paradox. While focusing on the character of Miller, it even got back to the age-old and most beloved Batman, played by Michael Keaton.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Michael Keaton Credits Tim Burton For Superhero Franchises Making Money; Says, ‘He Changed Everything’