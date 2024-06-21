The Front Room Trailer: Brandy Stars In Her First Ever Horror Movie; See Here

The horror spotlight is back on Brandy! The 45-year-old singer-songwriter and actress returns to horror with A24's The Front Room, her first role since 1998's I Know What You Did Last Summer. She stars with Kathryn Hunter and Andrew Burnap in this chilling new film. Belinda, Brandy's character, faces an increasingly nightmarish situation after her father-in-law dies and her mother-in-law moves in. Max and Sam Eggers direct the Front Room. Be sure not to miss Brandy's thrilling return to horror!

The horror movie finds Brandy dealing with a troubled mother-in-law

When Brandy's father-in-law dies and her husband (Burnap, 67) learns his mother (Hunter, 67) must move in with the soon-to-be parents, Belinda's life becomes more difficult.

Her mother-in-law Solange moves into the room Belinda expected her baby to take after birth and chastises the couple over their decision to name their daughter Fern soon after moving in.

Upon learning Solange's faith, her husband reveals she believes the Holy Ghost possesses her and grants her powers — and she is a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, an organization whose members were soldiers who fought for the Confederacy during the American Civil War.

As the baby's birth approaches, Belinda grows increasingly convinced that Solange is genuinely evil. The trailer ends with Belinda struggling to correct Solange's pronunciation of her name.

The release date for the movie and more!

An official synopsis for the new movie reads, "Belinda's life goes to hell when her mother-in-law moves in." "As the diabolical guest tries to get her claws on the child, Belinda must draw the line somewhere…"

Filmmakers Max Eggers and Sam Eggers, who collaborated on Robert Eggers' films The Lighthouse and The Witch, wrote and directed The Front Room. She last appeared on the big screen in 2023's holiday-themed rom-com Best Christmas Ever!, and is next expected to star in Descendants: The Rise of Red and the new horror film.

Neal Huff also stars in The Front Room alongside Brandy, Hunter, and Burnap. On Sept. 6, The Front Room will be released in theaters.

