The Game Awards honour late actor Kevin Conroy who voiced Batman in a heartbreaking tribute

Kevin Conroy who had earned worldwide fame for his voice portrayal of the DC superhero Batman in various animated media, beginning with the acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series in 1992 passed away last month. The late actor was recently honoured at the Game Awards as a special tribute was given to the late actor and his upcoming final work.

At The Game Awards, it was revealed that Conroy will reprise the role of Batman one last time in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The trailer of the same concluded with a special tribute to Conroy. The trailer of the game revealed his role in the best possible way with his iconic lines from the Batman: The Animated Series theme song.

The trailer concludes with Batman declaring, "I am vengeance, I am the night, I am Batman!" As the trailer fades to black, the words "Thank you Kevin" appear on the screen, paying tribute to the man who brought the character to life for a generation of fans. This heartbreaking tribute left Conroy's fans in an emotional state.

Forever Batman

The tribute to Conroy was received emotionally by the audience and several netizens also reacted to the same. A Twitter user wrote, "I’m so glad all of the rumors about Kevin Conroy’s Batman showing up in Suicide Squad ended up being true. Forever my Batman, so grateful to be able to hear one last performance from him as the character." Another user wrote, "That Kevin Conroy tribute. One last time hearing that iconic voice from a brilliant man."

Kevin passed away aged 66 following a prolonged illness. Conroy's demise was first confirmed by Diane Pershing, who had collaborated with the senior actor for Batman: The Animated Series, as the voice behind Poison Ivy. Kevin lent his voice to 4 different characters in the Batman animated series, including Batman, Bruce Wayne, Bruce Wayne's father Thomas Alan Wayne, and the evil Batman.