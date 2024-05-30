Morgan Spector, star of The Gilded Age, is unsure about the future of his character George Russell's marriage after a major betrayal in Season 2.

George, a railroad tycoon, and his wife Bertha, played by Carrie Coon, represent "new money" in a society resistant to change.

Morgan Spector expresses being nervous about the future of his character

Bertha seeks social acceptance through wealth, while George supports her ambitions despite the high stakes of his business life. In an interview with The Variety, Spector said, “For George, his business life has real stakes, not just that he could lose his business, but people could die."

He added, "So sometimes he is there to put Bertha’s travails into perspective, and sometimes he is there to say that they will fight for this. For the most part, I think he is always doubling down on his support for her.”

In Season 2, Bertha's social climbing causes tension as George wants their daughter Gladys to marry for love, but Bertha promises her to the Duke of Buckingham for his support. Spector worries this could damage George and Bertha’s strong relationship. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

“I am nervous about it,” he told Variety adding that, “I don’t know how they put that genie back in the bottle. George and Bertha’s relationship is so good that, from an acting perspective, my comfort comes from moving together as this powerful unit with Carrie. With real strife ahead, it is going to be difficult in the Russell household.”

Advertisement

Morgan Spector on Bertha's commitment to the Duke of Buckingham

In a previous interview with DECIDER, Spector expressed hope for Season 3, saying that, “Bertha seems very, very committed to having the Duke be part of the family,” he said. “I mean, my hope is that there’s one way out of this being a real fight to the death between George and Bertha, which is that through some miracle, Gladys actually does fall in love with the Duke. Which is always possible.” Despite the potential turmoil, he acknowledges this outcome is still possible.

The Gilded Age Seasons 1 & 2 are currently available to stream on Max.

ALSO READ: 'I enjoy it': Cardi B Stands Against Candace Owens' Call For Ban On Adult Content