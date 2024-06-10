'The Girl Can Sing...': Kurt Russell Reveals His Favorite Tracks From Kate Hudson's Debut Music Album Glorious

Kurt Russell is feeling proud of Kate Hudson's latest music endeavors. Russell is singing praises for his stepdaughter's musical talent. The legendary actor recently revealed how happy he is to see her follow her passion.

He also opened up about the songs he likes from her debut music album, Glorious, which she released in May 2024. Her musical journey has brought joy not only to her fans but also to her family. The album features a total of 12 songs. Read on further to know which track is his favorite!

Kurt Russell revealed the track he likes from Kate Hudson's music album Glorious

Kate Hudson is one of the most talented actresses who has recently surprised many with her musical skills. She released her latest debut music album, Glorious, in May, which features 12 different songs and highlights her versatility as an artist.

Her stepfather, Kurt Russell, has consistently been backing her pursuits, but her venture into music appears to have filled him with great pride.

The veteran actor recently attended a Television Academy event for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters at the Wolf Theatre in Los Angeles, where he spoke with People magazine and revealed that he has explored her album. He also mentioned his favorite songs from her album.

The outlet noted that he revealed that the title track from her album is 'one of his favorites.' The Christmas Chronicles movie star said, "I like that. I like the way she kicks that out there," adding, "She belts that out there."

Advertisement

The 73-year-old actor also mentioned that he particularly likes the songs from her album that are "about her mother, Goldie Hawn," and his grandson Ryder Russell Robinson, which is called Live Forever.

Russell said, "I think those songs are really good, really well done." He added, "I think it's fun... she can sing. The girl can sing, so it's fun to see her just do it and have a fun time with it."

ALSO READ: Here's Why Kate Hudson Fears Her Parents Might Disown Her

A brief note on Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's relationship

Kurt Russell and Hudson's mother, Goldie Hawn, have been reportedly together since 1983. However, despite staying together for decades, the couple never married. The pair are proud parents to their son Wyatt Russell. In addition, Russell shares son Boston Russell with his former wife Season Hubley, and Hawn has shared Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson from her previous marriage to Bill Hudson.

The Almost Famous movie actress often praises her stepfather, Kurt Russell, by sharing appreciation posts on Instagram or gushing about the veteran star in interviews. Kate Hudson previously penned an emotional note honoring the actor.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘This Is The Most Fun’: Kate Hudson Embraces Music Career After Two Decades In Acting

She wrote in an Instagram post how he taught her many things in life. Hudson expressed, "He's an original. One of a kind. A powerful, intelligent, talented, loyal family man. He has taught me that we can all exist with immense love through our differences," adding, "I knew that he'd always have my back in whatever challenges may lay ahead."

Kate Hudson's album Glorious is available to stream on SoundCloud.