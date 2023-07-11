The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses: Where to watch Episode 2? Release time, plot and more details

Prepare to be swept away into a world of youthful charm, heart-fluttering moments, and endearing connections as ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ continues its enchanting journey with the upcoming episode 2. With Episode 2 just on the horizon, fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment of this captivating anime. Read on further to know where to watch it, release time and more details.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses Episode 2 release date and time

Get ready to dive back into the world of ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ as Episode 2 is just around the corner! Brace yourself for another dose of anime magic on Tuesday, July 11. Wondering when you can catch the enchanting episode? Here are the release times for your time zone:

Pacific Time: 9:00 AM

Eastern Time: 12:00 PM

Central European Time: 6:00 PM

Japan Standard Time: 1:00 AM

No matter where you are in the world, you won't have to miss out on the endearing tale of ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses.’ Here's your ultimate streaming guide to watch Episode 2.

The ones calling Japan home; tune in to Tokyo MX, MBS, or other local channels to witness the magic unfold right from the heartland of anime. For global viewers, join the international fanbase and stream the episode on Crunchyroll and Medialink, where the love story transcends borders. And for our Asian fans, head over to the official Ani-One Asia YouTube channel, Bahamut Anime Crazy, or Bilibili Global to catch the anime goodness.

ALSO READ: Top 15 must-watch horror comedy movies: When laughs and scares unite

A quick recap and hopes for episode 2

In case you missed it, the debut episode of ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ introduced us to the adorable world of Komura and his endearing crush, Mie. The unique animation style and heartfelt storyline left us all craving more.

Komura, a lovestruck high school student, found himself captivated by the bewitching gaze of his deskmate, Mie. The plot thickened when he discovered her recurring forgetfulness when it came to her glasses. Seizing the opportunity, Komura stepped in as her trusty assistant, igniting a blossoming friendship between the two.

In Episode 2, titled ‘The Girl I Like Asked Me Out’, viewers eagerly anticipate the next chapter of their story, wondering if this could be the start of a budding romance. Now, as Episode 2, aptly titled ‘The Girl I Like Asked Me Out’, approaches, our hearts flutter with anticipation. Will Komura and Mie's connection deepen? Will this newfound closeness pave the way for exhilarating adventures or perhaps even ignite the sparks of romance? Oh, the possibilities!

Advertisement

So, mark your calendars and set your alarms because Episode 2 of ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ promises to deliver more heartwarming moments and unforgettable encounters. Prepare yourself for a delightful journey through the highs and lows of young love.

ALSO READ: From Bleach to Demon Slayer: 15 Popular Anime Series for Newcomers to Watch Right Away