‘The GOAT Came To See Me’: Justin Timberlake Stops Between His Set As He Recognizes Martin Scorsese Among Crowd

The singer Justin Timberlake is a talented singer with an interesting career trajectory. Amid his DWI controversy, he seems to be keeping his spirits up by giving amazing stage performances and wowing the crowd.

During his recent show in New York, the Say Something singer took a moment as he recognized Martin Scorsese sitting in the crowd watching the singer as he performed. Read ahead to know what Timberlake said to the director.

Justin Timberlake recognises Martin Scorsese

As per Deadline, the former NSYNC band member gave an exquisite performance at the Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, June 25.

While performing the singer paused to recognize The Wolf Of The Wallstreet director, Martin Scorsese. Timberlake said on stage that he hoped this does not embarrass him too much but he is sorry as he had to do that.

He continued, “The GOAT came to see me, the one and only Martin Scorsese. So many family and friends but … I see some new faces, too.”

After this, the iconic filmmaker smiled, waved, and fiddled with his glasses. He got a big cheer. As per the outlet, his wife and actress Jessica Biel were also seen in the crowd attending the show.

Justin Timberlake apologized to his crew for the arrest

As per The Sun, an insider told the outlet that the singer is a very “solid leader,” because he owned up to the legal situation he is entangled in. This move apparently impressed his entourage.

The singer reacted like a “boss, like someone who owns his s***,” said the source. One of Timberlake’s tour coordinators, who wishes to be anonymous, said that the crew found out about the singer’s arrest “hours” later and feared that their tour would be canceled.

The insider added that the Friends With Benefits actor had a great spirit and admitted that he should not have done that. He apologized to his entourage with a “big smile.”

For the unversed, on June 18, Timberlake was arrested as he was driving under the influence in Sag Harbor, New York. According to People, when the singer was arrested, his eyes appeared “bloodshot and glassy” and the smell of an alcoholic drink was emanating from his breath.

