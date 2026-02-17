The Godfather actor Robert Duvall passes away at 95

Trigger Warning: This article mentions death that could be triggering to some.

Hollywood legend Robert Duvall has passed away at the age of 95. The Academy Award winner, known for playing iconic characters in films like The Godfather and Apocalypse Now was at his home. The news of his passing was confirmed by his wife Luciana in an official statement.

Robert Duvall passes away

The entertainment world has lost another gem, a legend and an incredible personality, Robert Duvall. According to BBC, the actor breathed his last on Sunday which was confirmed on Monday by his wife, Luciana Duvall.

In the statement, she expressed, “Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home.” Mrs. Duvall further stated that to the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller and to her, he was everything. “His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court,” an emotional wife added.

Duvall's wife continued in her statement, “For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all.” She thanked his fans for the years of support they gave him and giving the family the time and privacy to celebrate the memories of the departed soul.

In his career spanning decades, Robert Duvall became one of the greatest artists of all time. With multiple accolades in his kitty including an Academy Award for Tender Mercies, he inspired the world with his acting prowess.

In his tribute to the legend, Anupam Kher called him “brilliant without flamboyance”. The Tanvi the Great actor stated that Duvall never needed noise to command attention. “Quiet, precise, and profoundly truthful, he brought an extraordinary depth to every role he inhabited,” stated Kher, adding that the late actor was one of his favourites because he never needed to seek the spotlight.

“He was brilliant without flamboyance. Powerful without theatrics,” expressed a heartbroken Kher, calling him a masterclass. According to the National Film Award-winner, actors like Robert don’t just perform, they become and silently raise the standard for those who love this craft. “Rest in grace. Your work will continue to teach, inspire, and endure. Om Shanti,” Kher concluded his emotional tribute.

Some of the notable works of Robert Duvall include The Apostle, Lonesome Dove, The Godfather Part II, Jayne Mansfield's Car, The Great Santini, The Judge and more.

