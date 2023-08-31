The Golden Bachelor: Who are joining the new spin-off? Contestants, Release date, time and more

ABC recently unveiled a fresh addition to The Bachelor franchise, called The Golden Bachelor. This unique series, set to be part of ABC's fall lineup, was introduced on May 16th. Meet Gerry Turner, the 72-year-old retired restaurateur from Indiana, who will be the central figure on The Golden Bachelor show. Gerry is on a quest to find love among 22 women eager to win his heart. Here's a quick rundown of what you should know about this spinoff, from its premiere date to its remarkable contestants and the show's concept.

The Golden Bachelor premiere date and time

The Golden Bachelor is set to premiere on September 28th. You can catch it on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Following that, new episodes of Bachelor In Paradise Season 9 will air starting at 9:01 p.m. ET. If you miss the broadcast, don't worry; you can stream The Golden Bachelor on Hulu the next day. Before The Golden Bachelor, we had the conclusion of The Bachelorette season 20, featuring Charity Lawson.

Meet Gerry, The Golden Bachelor

Gerry Turner, at 72 years old, holds the distinction of being the oldest lead star in The Bachelor franchise. Described by ABC as someone who enjoys hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering for Chicago sports teams, and spending time with loved ones, Gerry has a rich life. Tragically, he lost his wife Toni in 2017 after 43 years of marriage.

In the show's trailer, Gerry emotionally opens up about his wife's passing, revealing the profound impact it had on him. He is determined to find a new love, emphasizing his desire to fall in love again and find someone special to share his life with.

ALSO READ: 'Made me feel a bit anxious,' Bonnie Wright delves into the anxiety that accompanied playing Ginny Weasley's role in Harry Potter

The Golden Bachelor: Contestants

The women competing for Gerry's heart have been unveiled by ABC as well. Among them is a familiar face – Patty James, the mother of Matt James, star of The Bachelor season 25, followed by Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit, N.J, April, 65, a therapist from Port St. Lucie, Fla, Christina, 73, a retired purchasing manager from Sierra Madre, Calif. And there are 19 more to the list, all contestants belonging to a range of professional backgrounds. The cast of women on The Golden Bachelor breaks the mold, with contestants in their 60s, 70s, and beyond. Gerry expressed a preference for women in the age range of 60 to 70 but remains open to the possibilities.

What's The Golden Bachelor about?

The Golden Bachelor explores a different kind of love story—one for the golden years. After over two decades of matchmaking on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, the show offers a fresh perspective. In this unscripted series, one hopeful romantic gets a second chance at love in the golden years of life. The women arriving at the mansion are armed with a lifetime of experiences, love, loss, and laughter, all seeking that spark for a future full of endless possibilities. Will Gerry find the woman of his dreams to start a new chapter together? Stay tuned to find out!

Advertisement

This show has been in development since at least 2020 when ABC began searching for seniors looking for love. Plans, however, faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ABC's Rob Mills commented on the series in July 2020, highlighting the unique dynamics and stories of people at different stages in their lives. Watch the interview with Gerry here.

ALSO READ: The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Finn's challenge make Liam reconsider his intentions?