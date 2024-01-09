The Golden Globes Selena Gomez-Tiomthee Chalamet drama might not be real; EXPLAINED

Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner have been trending since the Golden Globes 2024 ceremony, following a viral video where Selena allegedly recounted an incident between her, Timothée Chalamet, and Kylie Jenner at the ceremony. While it wasn't confirmed whether Selena was speaking about Kylie, a report by People suggests otherwise.

Selena Gomez was not gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez was not gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globe Awards 2024 with her close friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, according to a source close to her. Despite spilling some tea, Selena was not referencing anything about the celebrities.

Rumors suggested that Kylie Jenner prevented Selena from taking a photo with her boyfriend Timothée at the awards event, but the source claimed Selena never saw or spoke to them. Selena, up for best performance in a television musical or comedy for her role in Only Murders in the Building, was seen mingling with celebrities like Taylor Swift before reuniting with her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

As their session was captured by the camera, netizens believe that Selena was telling Taylor and Keleigh about how she asked the Wonka actor for a picture but his girlfriend refused. Another angle of the camera shows Keliegh clearly asking, “With Timothee?” to which Selena nods.

“Selena didn’t speak with Kylie nor Timothée at The Globes, there was never any drama,” the insider said, adding that Selena “never asked to take a photo” with Timothee. “She never even ran into him,” the insider continued.

Other outlets like People, E! News, and Entertainment Tonight, also claimed that Selena never crossed paths with Kylie and the actor at the awards ceremony.

Selena Gomez's alleged drama with Kylie Jenner

Reality TV star and model, Kylie Jenner is close to Hailey Bieber, who is married to Selena Gomez's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Selena was caught in an alleged social media drama last year after jokes about over-laminating her eyebrows, leading to accusations of mockery by Kylie and Hailey.

In February 2023, Kylie Jenner hit back at claims she mocked Selena. Kylie denied throwing shade at the singer as she responded to a TikTok video that accused her of mocking Selena's eyebrows.

Commenting under the video, Kylie wrote, "This is reaching. No shade towards Selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! You guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly." Selena had then rallied behind Kylie, and also commented, "Agreed @kyliejenner. It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"

