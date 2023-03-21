The Good Doctor season 6 episode 17 recap: Jeremy gets diagnosed with a fatal disease

The Good Doctor was recently out with the 17th episode of the 6th season and it was full of shockers. For starters, it was revealed that Jeremy has been diagnosed with HIV. This news was extremely hard to digest for not only Jeremy but also his beau Asher.

The episode was titled Second Chances and Past Regrets. Viewers also saw Shaun being livid at Jared’s behaviour. However, it was a tough spot to be in for Shaun, given that he is both a friend and a boss to Jared.

Lea is worried about Shaun hiring Jared

Apart from this, the hospital team also gets to work on two extremely challenging and complicated cases, involving a child who has a weak heart and a girl with cancer who was bullied.

Lea and Shaun’s life appears perfect at the moment, especially with them expecting their baby. However, Lea, who is 36 weeks pregnant, was concerned that Shaun being Jared’s employer could mean a lot of unwanted problems. Meanwhile, Jared arrives at work in a pink sports car. He interrupts Jordan and talks to Asher about his love life.

Jerome opens up about his condition to Asher

Meanwhile, Andrew asks Shaun to not give Jared any special treatment at work. That is when they come across a patient with Tourette’s syndrome and cannot help but laugh. They learn that she was bullied by a few kids and she resorted to egging their lockers.

In other news, Park and Asher meet with a boy named Carter. He got dizzy and sick and had an extremely low heartbeat. His grandmother comes in and reveals that she is his legal guardian. They later found out that he had an inverted heart.

Later on we see Jerome revealing to Asher that he had HIV but that it was undetectable, which meant that he could not pass it on. While Jerome left the scene, Asher refused to follow him. Jerome was also seen apologizing to Lim. She said that he was not obligated to disclose his condition and advised him to give Asher some time.

