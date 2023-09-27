‘The good material isn’t just sitting…': When Chris Evans admitted he didn't have ‘courage’ to write and needed to find better scripts

Chris Evans is one of the heartthrobs of Hollywood who recently broke many hearts after getting married to his long-time girlfriend, Alba Baptista. Although the world mostly knows him as MCU’s Captain America, not many know that he has tried his hands behind the camera as well. In 2014, Evans made his debut his directorial debut with an independent romantic comedy film, Before We Go. As he got a decent response for the movie, he once shared how he didn't 'have the courage or focus to return to the director’s chair.

Chris Evans needed a better script to get behind the camera

Apart from the good looks, Evans has been a splendid actor who has never failed to impress the audiences. However, during a conversation with MCU co-star and beloved friend Scarlett Johansson at the Variety Studio: Actors on Actors , Chris Evans expressed his desire to get behind the camera and shared he did not have the courage to find better scripts. “I’m dying to direct, but I don’t have the courage or focus to write”, said the actor. He further added, “The hardest thing is finding material. The good material isn’t just sitting there untouched.”

The Captain America actor shared his first directorial experience and explained it in a deeper and more spiritual manner. “When I directed, one of the trickiest things was I found some little broken-bird script and thought, ‘Oh, I can nurse this thing back to health,’” said the actor. In the same conversation, he later mentioned, “In retrospect, I do think even the best version of the movie I directed, there may still have been a ceiling based on the material.”

Will Chris Evans ever direct again?

After the 2014 rom-com movie, in which he starred along with Brooke Dalton. They played two strangers who found comfort with each other during a long night trapped in New York City. However, the movie did not blast at the Box Office as it has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 29%. Chris Evans shares that he is interested in telling stories of Buddhism. “Those are stories that I think can touch people. I think we’re all looking to find out, from an egoic standpoint, what our relevance is, who we’re supposed to be, what the definition of joy and love and purpose is,” said the actor.

Adding about whether he wants to work on a movie where he wants to tell the stories, he added, “Loose concepts of Buddhism address a lot of that. I certainly don’t have the skill set to write it, so I’m just on the hunt.”

With all that, as the actor has left the role of Captain America, do you think he should try getting behind the camera once again? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned for more updates.

