'The good, the bad, the ugly': Kelly Clarkson's new album Chemistry is 'the arc of an entire relationship'

Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson has revealed details about her upcoming album and her fans are already hyped and excited about it. The 40-year-old musician posted a video talking about her new album including its title and theme with the caption, "New music soon [wine glass emoji] [heartbreak emoji] [sun emoji]."

The video posted by Clarkson was earlier teased by her using the same three emojis after which she posted the clip on Sunday, March 26, explaining her upcoming release. Continue reading to know more about her album and everything she said about it.

Kelly Clarkson's upcoming album

"Alright, y'all so it is officially time to tell you that I've been working on this project for well, close to three years now. And I wasn't sure I was going to release it, but I am," she began. "The album is called Chemistry because I was trying to find that really described the whole thing 'cause I didn't want everybody to think that I was just coming out with some just like, 'I'm angry. I'm sad,' like just one or two emotions," Clarkson explained.

"This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship, and a whole relationship shouldn't be just brought down to one thing. So there's the good, the bad, the ugly thing kinda going on in it. Chemistry can be a really amazing sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So, that's why I named it chemistry," she revealed. "I thought it was kinda the perfect title to describe the entire album," the talk show host added.

Though Clarkson didn't reveal a date or month of release, she said that it was "coming out soon" and that music from it is "coming out even sooner." Clarkson continued, "So I'm very excited about it. I hope you dig it. And when I say soon, I mean really soon," she said. "I'm nervous, but I'm excited about putting it out. It's coming, Chemistry," Clarkson concluded.

In September 2022, Clarkson told Variety, "I'm working on my album this week. It's coming out next year. And this is an important album. I'm working on this in therapy: I have a hard time vocalizing what I'm feeling sometimes, so music is helpful for me. It's just been really healing. I recorded the record quite some time ago," hinting at her divorce from her former husband Brandon Blackstock.

She added, "When my ex and I first separated, there were many emotions. It was hard. My producer and I were laughing yesterday because I was like, 'Remember that time we wrote, like, 25 songs in a week?' A lot of those are the ones that are on the album. I literally wrote most of these almost two years ago." Clarkson explained, "Some of the songs, they definitely cover the gamut of emotions; there's everything on the album. It’s almost like the arc of a relationship, because the beginning is so beautiful and so sweet, and then it evolves. And sometimes it doesn't evolve how you want."