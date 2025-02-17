The Gorge Ending Explained: The Fate of Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller’s Star-Crossed Assassins

Apple TV+ delivers another sci-fi hit with The Gorge, a high-stakes love story wrapped in action and mystery. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller, the film follows two elite snipers stationed on opposite sides of a mysterious trench. As their bond deepens, they uncover shocking secrets about their mission, leading to a dramatic and explosive finale. If you’re puzzled by The Gorge's ending, here’s a full breakdown.

Levi (Teller) and Drasa (Taylor-Joy) are expert snipers assigned to guard a deep gorge, unaware of the sinister truth behind their mission. As they defy orders and grow close, they encounter terrifying creatures—mutated remnants of soldiers from World War II, transformed by a biochemical experiment gone wrong.

After Levi falls into the gorge, Drasa rescues him, and they uncover an abandoned lab revealing that their employer—a private research corporation—has been using the gorge for genetic experimentation. Realizing they are expendable, the pair devises a plan to destroy the site.

Their daring escape leads to a deadly showdown with their superiors, who order their execution. Using their sharpshooting skills, Levi and Drasa set off explosives, revealing the gorge’s location and triggering a self-destruct protocol. While Drasa reaches safety, Levi’s fate remains uncertain as he is caught in the blast.

In the film’s emotional conclusion, Drasa waits for Levi, refusing to lose hope. When he finally appears—injured but alive—the two reunite, sealing their love with a kiss. The Gorge delivers a thrilling blend of action, romance, and mystery, proving that even in the face of danger, love and resilience can triumph.