The Gorge's Miles Teller Reveals Role Wife Keleigh Sperry Wants to Play With Him; Recalls Cut Scene from War Dogs

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry have always given their fans the ultimate couple goals, so seeing them together on a big screen would surely be appreciated by them. Talking about this same. Teller shared about the particular role his spouse would like to take on if that happens in the future.

The Whiplash star talked about this when he appeared in the premiere of his new project titled The Gorge on February 12, 2025. The actor expressed that he would “love” to star in a film alongside Speery someday.

Teller further expresses what she desires, stating, “She always wants to play my wife in a movie, so I would love for that to happen.” The performer also shared, “She actually shot a scene in War Dogs. She wasn’t my love interest and then they cut it. No fault to hers, but I would love to do a movie.”

Apart from that, the couple previously shared screen space with each other when they appeared in the I Bet You Think About Me music video by Taylor Swift. Teller and Speery played the groom and bride, whereas Swift is seen as an ex who goes to the wedding. They also filmed a Super Bowl advertisement in 2023 as well, per People.

Advertisement

As far as the synopsis of his newly released film, The Gorge, goes, according to IMDb, it is about “two highly trained operatives become close after being sent to protect opposite sides of a mysterious gorge. When an evil emerges, they must work together to survive what lies within.”

The film also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Sigourney Weaver, Sope Dirisu, William Houston, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Julianna Kurokawa, James Marlowe, Ruta Gedmintas, Oliver Trevena, Sachin Bhatt, Samantha Coughlan, Greta Hansen, and many more, per the above-mentioned website.

The Gorge is available to be streamed on Apple TV+.