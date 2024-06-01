'The Graduation Was A Big Deal': Source Says Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Putting 'Kids First' Amid Alleged Marriage Troubles

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are trying very hard to make their children a priority midst of recent strife in their marriage. The couple has decided that the children must come first according to a source. The singer-actress, who is 54, attended Violet Affleck’s graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 30, which was a significant event for her.

JLo and Ben Affleck are only thinking of their children first despite shaky marriage

Both Lopez and Affleck “have always been very family-oriented,” as per People magazine. However, even when they maintain solidarity, the source said that the present state of affairs ‘has been heartbreaking for her’. On May 19th, however, they were last seen together attending another school event in Santa Monica.

Ben Affleck and Lopez rekindled their early 2000’s romance after getting married in 2022 hence having a blended family since then. From his previous wife Jennifer Garner, Affleck has three kids - Violet aged 18 years while Seraphina is at age 15 years old and Samuel who is 12 years old. Jennifer Lopez has twins Maximillian David Muñiz and Emme Maribel Muñiz aged sixteen with former husband Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted together amidst alleged marital strain

Although there have been rumors of their breakup, Lopez and Affleck were seen together for the first time in quite some time since May 19th.

On May 31st Live Nation announced that Lopez would be cancelling her upcoming summer tour This Is Me Live Tour due to personal reasons. In a statement posted on her website OntheJLo, Jennifer expressed her remorse to her fans saying: “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I love you all so much. Until next time."

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez is busy promoting her new Netflix film Atlas, which premiered on May 24th and climbed rapidly to No.1 in fifty five different countries. Also Ben Affleck continues working on the upcoming film called The Accountant 2.

