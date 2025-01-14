The Grammy 2025 Telecast Date Remains Unchanged Amid L.A. Fires; Recording Academy Promises To Raise Funds

The 2025 Grammy Awards' telecast will continue as planned amid the Los Angeles wildfire tragedy but with a renewed ethos. The Recording Academy released a statement confirming the news on January 13, which began by acknowledging the tragic turn of events.

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. We mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to it in recent days," the statement read.

The Recording Academy, MusiCares CEO Harvey Mason Jr., and board of trustees chair Tammy Hurt revealed that their recently launched relief effort, with the support of music creatives and professionals, has garnered around $2 million in donations.

They want to use that amount to provide emergency aid for those who are most in need. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing ongoing assistance," the statement added. Since the blaze's first ignition on January 7 has swallowed thousands of constructions and two dozen people.

Amid the tragedy, the creatives want to pivot the focus of this year's Grammy Awards ceremony to give hope and a "renewed sense of purpose." The ceremony will also help raise additional funds and honor the bravery and dedication of the first responders.

The telecast of Grammy Awards 2025 will be held on Sunday, February 2, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.