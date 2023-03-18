The Great British Bake Off: Who is Alison Hammond, the host replacing Matt Lucas?

Alison Hammond, who will be replacing Matt Lucas on The Great British Bake Off, is all set to take on her new role. She took to Twitter to announce her arrival as a co-host.Alison, who has been on the desk in Hollywood for a very long time, has diversely contributed as an actress and television personality.

She participated in Big Brother's third season in 2002, where she was the second housemate to be booted out. Since then, she has worked as a reporter and presenter for ITV and has had appearances on a number of reality television programs, including I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Celebrity Coach Trip, Strictly Come Dancing, and Celebrity Masterchef.

Hammond has also acted in numerous films like Doctors (2002), The Dumping Ground, and Palace Hill (1988–1990).

Alison Hammond's announcement on social media

Alison will co-host the Channel 4 show with Noel Fielding in the upcoming season.She shared a video on social media with miniature icing replicas of herself, Fielding, and judges Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

In the video, she described herself as "extremely thrilled" and "so very excited."

She penned, "It's official! It's happening. The Great British Bake Off! Let's have it—the cake, that is. So excited."

Here is how other personalities responded to having Alison on the show:

When Hammond participated in the celebrity edition of the Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer in 2020, her contagious sense of humor left a lasting impression inside the tent.

"Alison has previously proven herself to be a natural on Bake Off," said executive producer Kieran Smith in a statement announcing her appointment. "Perhaps not as a baker, but as someone who brings infectious warmth and humor into the tent, we can't wait for this year's bakers to meet her and Noel." Kieran mentioned

The word "baker" is highlighted because Alison has always received high praise for her biscuits, but her presentation skills are compared to those of a 5-year-old kid. Which made Smith take a laughing hint at her while he welcomed her in his tweet.

Hammond and Fielding would be "two bad kids together," Fielding wrote in his Instagram response.

He stated: "Congratulations and welcome to the tent, lovely!" We are going to have an absolute blast together. I can't wait. I'm buzzing. Two naughty kids together: The bakers will love you."

"Enormous congratulations, Alison. You will be fantastic, and I can't wait for your contagious laugh to fill the tent", said Dame Prue.

Advertisement

Hollywood added an applause emoji to say "welcome" and wrote: "See you on [sic] the tent."

On social media, her supporters congratulated her as well, waiting to see what new energy and fresh vibe Alison Hamming will have for her audience.

Whereas considering why Lucas is leaving the show;

Matt Lucas blamed scheduling conflicts with his other projects, although he has since acknowledged that these conflicts have made him reunite to work with his longtime comedy partner David once more.