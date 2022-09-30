The Greatest Beer Run Ever Review: Zac Efron starrer tries hard to entertain but is tonally confused

Could a cold beer solve issues of the world? Least of all, you wouldn't expect it to make a difference in a raging war right? But that's exactly why John "Chick" Donohue's story seems fascinating yet insane at the same time. To think that it's a real story of how an Irish-American New Yorker and former U.S. marine spent eight weeks on a beer run to Vietnam as a gesture of thanks for the boys who were fighting war itself seems beyond absurd and when it gets adapted into a movie like The Greatest Beer Run Ever, it gets an even more crowd-pleasing treatment. Between chasing history and making it entertaining, there's no doubt that Peter Farrelly lets go of quite a bit of layers from the real Donohue's story.

After his Oscar-winning film, Green Book, director Peter Farrelly returns with yet another feature that focuses on a part of history and tries to make it a wholesome cinematic experience rather than a deeply informative one. The film tries to keep its tone lighter despite its very serious subject matter. What Farrelly mostly gets right though is the choice of his cast who make this film more enjoyable than it could have been otherwise. To call it a war film seems wrong given the kind of company it would sit alongside within the genre. It's the kind of a Jojo Rabbit of war films, which means it tries to insert humour or a light-heartedness into a rather grim historic time. There are moments when the film does manage to keep you entertained while making you wonder about the stupidity of Chickie's mission and of course, the question of how many cans of beers does he actually have in the duffel bag, given the way that he plans to hand them around like it's Santa's cheer.

In The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Merchant sailor Chickie (Zac Efron) is frustrated saying goodbyes to the boys he once knew from the neighbourhood as they are turning into war heroes after losing their lives in Vietnam. While his sister Christine (Ruby Ashbourne Serkis) is protesting the war around the neighbourhood, Chickie is one of those Americans who doesn't fully understand why America is at war but he supports it and above all is tired of sitting on the fence while watching young boys perish as heroes and hence at the first opportunity that he gets, Chickie, is ready to take on an absurd task suggested by barman, The Colonel (Bill Murray) about thanking the boys who have been serving in the war by delivering them a couple of "cold ones" aka American beers. Whilst leaving everyone he knows in disbelief over actually signing up for the task of delivering beer to Vietnam, the New York native proudly says, "could, would, and will."

Chickie's spirited attitude as we know it is of course about to get crushed terribly as he comes face to face with the realities of war when he actually sets foot in the war zone. His journey is also laced with encounters that further clarify his view of the war as Lt. Habershaw (Matt Cook), and a war reporter played by Russell Crowe change Donohue's understanding of things by delivering some harsh realities. We witness Chickie losing his filtered vision of the war as he sets off from New York until he's fearing for his life and exhausted while realising that there's little that a couple of cold beers could do in a situation as grave as that in Nam. A special shoutout to cinematographer Sean Porter whose expertise with the lens works its magic once again much as it did for Green Book as well.

Zac Efron makes for a great casting choice to play Chickie and the actor does justice to it for the most part. He impressively conveys Chickie's heart of gold side while also showing his inability to see the reality until it's shoved right at him. The actor does a fine job of playing someone who at once evokes sympathy but at the same time also gives you mild discomfort with his annoying innocence. Among other cast members of the film who make a lasting impact include Russell Crowe as the war-torn reporter who takes up the job of waking up Chickie to the harsh realities. There's also an unrecognisable Bill Murray along with an impressive supporting cast consisting of Jake Picking, Kyle Allen and Will Ropp.

It's evident that with The Greatest Beer Run Ever, Peter Farrelly wants to explore the idea of a culture war that was present then and also reverberates in the world today but somehow, Chickie Donohue's story doesn't seem to go far when it comes to making a commentary on the same. Vietnam war still remains a piece of history for America that has been morally divisive and with a cockeyed optimist like Chickie at its centre, the film comes across as a glib excuse to show us another side of a rather complicated time and it doesn't necessarily sit well. The Greatest Beer Run Ever wants its audience to take the film's not-so-serious tone seriously but unfortunately, it is a confused war comedy that never truly gets sets its tone right despite its good intentions.