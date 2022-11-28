The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: A sweet reveal, DC cameos; 5 Best Moments from Chris Pratt's film

With a duration of just 44 minutes, James Gunn lets Mantis ( Pom Klementieff ) and Drax the Destroyer ( Dave Bautista ) take center-stage this time as the eccentric pair travels to Earth to kidnap Star-Lord/Peter Quill's ( Chris Pratt ) childhood hero Kevin Bacon and present him as a Christmas gift in order to cheer Peter up. As expected, hilarity ensues, which ends on an emotional note as a big surprise reveal is made...

*SPOILERS ALERT* The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - released last week on November 25 - has garnered a ton of praise from fans and critics alike as one of the best MCU Phase 4 outings. Stepping away from the chaotic multiverse narrative that has engulfed the Marvel Cinematic Universe lately, the holiday special instead gives us a delightful Christmas spectacle on GOTG's family-like friendship.

Surprise Reveal

In The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Mantis' relentless effort to cheer Peter up had a very big reason. In the beginning itself, during her bickering with Drax, Mantis makes the surprise reveal that she is Quill's half-sister. After the Christmas celebrations, in the concluding few moments, Mantis confides in Peter telling him how she kept their familial relationship a secret because she feared it would remind him of their father Ego's (Kurt Russell) evil deeds. Initially shocked, Peter turns elated swiftly at knowing that he has family and even tells his half-sister: "Mantis, this is the greatest Christmas gift I could ever get!" Their hug left me teary-eyed, for sure!

DC "Cameos"

While on the hunt for Kevin Bacon in Hollywood, Mantis and Drax acquire a map of celebrity residences. The map in question features some famous faces: John Cena and Margot Robbie! Why this particular pair's inclusion made headlines is because they're DC actors. While Robbie plays Harley Quinn/Dr. Harleen Quinzel, Cena portrays Peacemaker/Christopher Smith in the DCEU, both having worked with James Gunn in The Suicide Squad. Moreover, Kevin Bacon also makes an "I'm Batman. I'm Bruce Wayne" accentuated quip which left comic book fans happily surprised! This means John Cena, Margot Robbie and DC Comics are canon in the MCU!

Mantis & Drax's Hollywood Shenanigans

Speaking of Mantis and Drax, descending upon Earth, the quirky pair have a hilarious "fish out of water" experience in LA as they're looking for Kevin Bacon. This includes making quick money on Hollywood Boulevard, by clicking photos with excited tourists and also being introduced to shots by friendly strangers at a nightclub, getting drunk and dancing the night away. When they eventually find Kevin Bacon at his residence, the ongoing chase that follows with the frightened Hollywood star running for his life will make you laugh out loud and also includes beating up police officers. Seeing Mantis and Drax being excited by huge candy canes and stuffed figures will leave you smiling ear to ear.

GOTG Squad's Christmas Gifts For Each Other

In a heartwarming montage, we see the GOTG squad gifting each other Christmas presents. While Peter gives Groot (Vin Diesel) a new GameBoy (his reaction is priceless!), in a shocking turn of events, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifts an awestruck Rocket (Bradley Cooper) Bucky's metal arm that MCU fans already know the latter had had his eyes on since Avengers: Infinity War. Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova) hunts a good meal for Kraglin Obfronteri (Sean Gunn) while Mantis gifts Drax the stuffed toy he fell in love with during their Hollywood adventure. An elated Drax embraces his present and Mantis in equal rigour. Groot's adorable gifts for his GOTG squad include customised woodwork for each member including Kraglin. Let's not forget Kevin Bacon, who has a change of heart and decides to spend Christmas in Knowhere, making new friends and even lovingly hugging all of them before parting ways back to Earth and his family (there's a voice cameo by his wife and actress Kyra Sedgwick as well!). Speaking of Quill's childhood hero...

Kevin Bacon Gets Festive With Here It Is Christmastime

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is incomplete without an epic soundtrack, courtesy of director James Gunn, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special OST is nothing short of a banger! In a final performance, Kevin Bacon gets into a festive mood performing Here It Is Christmastime along with Old 97's. The endearing musical performance as the GOTG squad celebrates Christmas is truly heartfelt.

Special Mention

How can I forget Michael Rooker's animated voice cameo as Yondu Udonta?! While it was initially believed - according to Kraglin's retelling - Yondu ruined Christmas for Peter Quill, Peter finally reveals that his adoptive father eventually changed his mind about the "human" festival - after sneakily opening Quill's cute present for Yondu - and gifted Star-Lord with his primary weapon, quad blasters: "To Peter. From Yondu." Moreover, the Old 97's witty cameo as an alien band on Knowhere - Rhett Miller (Bzermikitokolok), Murry Hammond (Kortolbookalia), Ken Bethea (Sliyavastojoo) and Philip Peeples (Phloko) - sees the popular '90s band perform a hilarious original track titled I Don't Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here), in the opening credits, which leaves Star-Lord befuddled!

The Guardians of the Galaxy is THE Christmas spectacle, more than worthy to close out MCU Phase 4!

Which was your favourite moment from The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? Share your personal picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.