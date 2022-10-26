The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer: Star-Lord's 'perfect' Christmas gift revealed

The trailer of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has been released and it looks like the perfect gift MCU could have given its fans considering it brings the Guardians of the Galaxy gang together for the holiday season, trying to cheer up Chris Pratt's Star-Lord in the most heartwarming manner. Even superheroes need some holiday cheer. The idea of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special itself seems adorable and the first trailer of the upcoming film is enough to make you realise what a fun ride this film is going to be. Starring Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin the film gets the gang together for a never-seen-before adventure.

Kevin Bacon as the 'perfect gift' The trailer features the cameo of Kevin Bacon who will be starring the film as himself and who happens to be the perfect present that Drax and Mantis want to gift Star-Lord for Christmas. Star-Lord (Pratt) is known to revere actor Kevin Bacon and his work in the dance-centric movie Footloose and hence Bacon is the first person Drax thinks of when thinking about cheering up Star-Lord who is mourning the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana). The promo features Mantis and Drax breaking into Bacon's home. Check out the trailer here:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 While The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special arrives on Disney+ Hotstar on November 25, the gang will be back for their third film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 next year on May 5. Earlier this year, director James Gunn confirmed that the third instalment of the franchise will mark its end. The director also shared how on the last day of shooting the threequel main lead Chris Pratt gave an emotional goodbye to the team with a speech. Previously, actress Zoe Saldana also teased that the third instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise will be its best yet. As for the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, it will be MCU's offering just weeks after Black Panter: Wakanda Forever's release in theatres.

ALSO READ: Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3: Will Poulter's first look as Adam Warlock teased in Comic Con footage