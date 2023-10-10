'The guy's a sicko': When Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson opened up about Avengers Whatsapp groupchat

The Avengers is a pretty tight-knit group, and that's not a surprise to anyone; after all, if you star in the biggest movie franchise in the world together for around a decade, that can be a unifying experience. But when the stars are off the set how do they keep in touch? Well, in an old interview Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Paul Rudd revealed that the Avengers cast have a WhatsApp group chat. But it didn't stop there, as they spilled more interesting tea.

Who were the most active and inactive members of the group chat?

While talking to BBC 1Xtra, Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, and Paul Rudd revealed the admin of the famous group chat. Chris said, "Downey. He's pretty active," he also added Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo to the list of members who keep the chat active. But when it came to the most unresponsive people, Hemsworth was quick to justify his lack of participation, he said, "The problem is I have an Australian and an American number, and the group chat is taking place on the American number. So when I fly into America I'm like, 'Cool, 40 days of messages to catch up with."

Incriminating video and other cast members who've tried to leave

One more piece of information you can add to your Avengers trivia night is that Jeremy Renner is most likely to send videos, you'd rather not play while in the company of other people. The Thor actor exclaimed, "The guy's a sicko. I sometimes don't want to be in the group chat because of some of the incriminating kind of things in there." Johansson added if anyone has ever dreamed of running for public office then it'll be better for them to not be in their chat. Chris hilariously went as far as to suggest, the group should get together and delete all their messages in one go.

The Black Widow actress revealed the one who's tried to leave the chat multiple times, is War-Machine himself, Don Cheadle. She explained, "I think Don has removed himself like pretty unsuccessfully many times." Paul Rudd added, "Unsubscribe."

