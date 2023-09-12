'That bromance is a tale for all time’: Deadpool director Shawn Levy reveals Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman 'love' each other

While attending the Toronto International Film Festival, Shawn Levy, the director of Deadpool 3, spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the remarkable camaraderie between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, emphasizing that it's not just a show for the cameras.

A real connection between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds

Levy, who previously collaborated with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project, playfully described the deep connection between the two actors as "f---ing real." He humorously remarked that their affection for each other is almost on par with his own bond with Ryan Reynolds, highlighting the enduring quality of their bromance. He said "The guys love each other almost as much as Ryan Reynolds and I love each other. Because that bromance is a tale for all time.”

A marvelous reunion

Reynolds and Jackman are set to reprise their iconic Marvel roles as Deadpool and Wolverine, respectively, in the upcoming Deadpool 3. The film began production in London in May and marks a significant milestone as it integrates the title character into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This project also marks the first time Reynolds and Jackman have collaborated on a Marvel movie since their previous appearances in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).

The onscreen chemistry and offscreen friendship between Reynolds and Jackman have been celebrated by fans and industry insiders alike. Their mutual respect and admiration for each other have been openly discussed in interviews, emphasizing the depth of their connection. As Deadpool 3's release date approaches, fans can eagerly anticipate witnessing their dynamic on the big screen once again when the film hits theaters on May 3.

