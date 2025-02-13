The Handmaid's Tale 6 TEASER: June and Her Army Gets Ready For a Red Revolution; Find Out When is Finale Season Releasing

The Handmaid Tale is soon ending, with the final season dropping on Hulu in April. The show’s last bunch of episodes will focus on June and her Army as they get ready for a red-revolution. In the first teaser released by the streaming platform, Elizabeth Moss, the leader of the new red revolution, sounds intense in a voiceover that is heard in the beginning of the clip.

She says, “They believed that these garments that they put on our bodies told the world who we are. To mark us, they put us in red, the color of blood. They forgot that it’s also the color of rage. The dress became our uniform. And we became an army.”

As the teaser progresses, Moss goes on to introduce June and her army to the audience. Soon the teaser transitions to the final episode of season five, where Serena says, “Something big is about to happen,” while cradling the baby in her arms.

June finally goes on to conclude, “Though we walk through the valley of the shadow of death, we will fear no evil.”

Meanwhile, the official synopsis for the season reads, “June’s unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance.”

It further stated, Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character.”

The logline continues to read, This final chapter of June’s journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom.”

The Handmaid Tale’s finale episode will stream on Hulu in May.