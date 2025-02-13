The Handmaid’s Tale Cast OT Fagbenle and Amanda Brugel Announce Sixth and Final Season Wrap

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 is nigh as the award-winning Hulu series has now wrapped up shooting its final season. Cast members Amanda Brugle and O.T. Fagbenle confirmed the conclusion of the show on social media.

Brugle and Fagbenle provided behind-the-scenes peeks of the show's last few days of filming. Brugel, who played Rita, posted a video montage of crew and cast toasting the milestone. Looking back on her experience on the show, which is based on Margaret Atwood's novel, she thanked the friendships and memories, but most of all, the ability to dance with everyone.

She wrote on Instagram, "Decades from now, should you ask me what I remember of you, I will recount my very own liberation from a life that did not serve me. And the laughter. And holding hands with Margaret. But most of all, without fail, I shall remember the dancing. That’s how love goes."

Adapted from Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel, The Handmaid's Tale debuted in 2017 and became a cultural phenomenon overnight. In a dystopian future America following a Civil War, the series chronicles the traumatic life of women compelled into servitude as child-bearers.

The show has garnered 15 Emmy Awards and two Golden Globes in five seasons, making it a television icon.

The details of the show's last season are not being revealed as yet. However, executive producer and lead actress Elisabeth Moss had earlier hinted that it would be "big and wild" and full of shocking surprises, as per TVLine.

Fagbenle, who plays Luke, shared a group of photos with co-actors Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, and Brugle. He captioned the moment with a straightforward message: "THAT'S A WRAP on the final season of Handmaids! It’s coming soon! Any predictions?"

Seasons 1–5 of The Handmaid's Tale are available on Hulu to stream. The premiere date for the last season has not been announced yet.