The Handmaid’s Tale Sequel The Testaments Casts Chase Infiniti

Hulu's upcoming sequel series The Testaments has found its co-lead in Chase Infiniti, who will star alongside returning actress Ann Dowd. The new series continues the story within the Gilead universe, bringing Margaret Atwood’s dystopian world to life once again.

The Testaments, the sequel to Atwood’s 1985 novel that inspired The Handmaid’s Tale, has cast Infiniti (known for Presumed Innocent) as a co-lead. Infiniti announced her casting on Instagram, expressing excitement about joining the show. This follows the ongoing collaboration between Hulu, MGM, and The Handmaid’s Tale creator Bruce Miller, who has been involved in developing the new series. The sequel is based on Atwood’s 2019 novel, which picks up 15 years after the original Handmaid’s Tale, answering lingering questions about the fates of key characters from the first book.

Miller has worked closely with Atwood, who serves as a consulting producer on The Testaments. The series will feature a shift in perspective from The Handmaid’s Tale, focusing on three women connected to Gilead: a young woman raised in the oppressive society, a Canadian teen who learns of her true origins, and Aunt Lydia, the series’ villain played by Dowd. While the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale wraps up June’s storyline, The Testaments will provide complementary viewing, offering a deeper exploration of the Gilead universe.

Fans can expect The Testaments to expand on the world of The Handmaid’s Tale, offering new perspectives and a fresh narrative that promises to enrich the story. With the release of The Testaments on the horizon, the saga of Gilead will continue to unfold in a way that adds depth to the original series.