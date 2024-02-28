The Hangover Star Bradley Cooper Gets Emotional About Daughter Lea; Reveals He’s ‘Not Sure’ He’d Be Alive Without Her

Bradley Cooper, an accomplished actor, director, and producer, has garnered widespread acclaim for his contributions to film. His daughter, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, born in March 2017 to Cooper and model Irina Shayk, enjoys a private upbringing away from the public eye. Despite her parents' fame, Lea experiences a nurturing environment, shielded from excessive attention. Recently, Cooper opened up about how becoming father has helped him in life.

Bradley Cooper reveals he wouldn’t be alive without his daughter

In a candid discussion on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Bradley Cooper shared how fatherhood has profoundly impacted his life. The multi-talented actor-director-producer admitted that becoming a dad to his daughter, Lea, born in 2017 to him and former partner Irina Shayk, has been transformative. Cooper expressed that being a father has provided him with a newfound sense of purpose and grounding, stating, “I’m not sure I’d be alive if I wasn’t a dad.”

He added, “I just needed someone to say, like, ‘We’re gonna drop this massive anchor.’ I’m like, ‘Why? We’re speeding! I just got an upgrade on the boat, and I know where the wind’s coming in.’ They’re like, ‘No, no, no, there’s a tsunami coming in, and you need an anchor and we’re gonna drop it.’ Because this is gonna dictate everything you do from now on. Your DNA is going to tell you that there’s something more important than you.”

Additionally, Cooper confessed that upon the birth of his daughter, he struggled to comprehend the depth of parental love expressed by others who would say, "I would die in a second for my kid." Initially, during the first few months of her life, he admitted to feeling unsure about his love for his child, describing it as merely fascinating and interesting to witness her development. However, he later revealed that his feelings and perspective underwent a sudden transformation. "All of a sudden, it's like no question," the actor explained, indicating a profound shift in his emotions towards his daughter.

Bradley Cooper opens up about his past struggles with addiction

The actor from A Star Is Born has candidly discussed his past battles with addiction and has expressed gratitude for overcoming them, now boasting nearly two decades of sobriety.

Additionally, during the podcast, Cooper emphasized that fatherhood motivated him to embark on a journey of self-improvement, striving to embody the best version of himself. He expressed a deep desire “to do the least amount of damage that I could do to my daughter.”

