The Hangover Star Nathalie Fay Detained on Domestic Battery Charges; Case Explained

In a shocking turn of events, The Hangover star Nathalie Fay was arrested on domestic battery by the South Miami Police on Saturday, August 17, 2024. The actress who played Lisa in the Todd Philips-comedy was detained from her Miami residence after someone dialed 911 owing to a disturbance from her house.

The French-American actor, 36, who has also built a career in sales and marketing, was accused of physically assaulting her boyfriend, Brady. She allegedly punched him repeatedly leading to visible injuries, observed by the police officers upon arrival.

The arrest took place late on Saturday after Fay, originally, Nathalie Tordion, and Brady were headed to the Miami Dolphins NFL preseason game, per TMZ. She reportedly attacked Brady following a series of questions about his whereabouts prior to picking her up for the game, per arrest records obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

Fay, who played the Caesars Palace receptionist in The Hangover, allegedly tracked her boyfriend’s location using her phone and “began accusing him of lying about “his whereabouts prior to arriving at her house,” as per the complaint. The confrontation led to the physical assault incited by Fay.

Brady reportedly jumped out of his car in self-defense, meanwhile, their neighbors dialed 911 to report the altercation. After the police arrived, he refused a ride to the nearest hospital while Fay was handcuffed and taken to the station, where she admitted to the assault but defended herself, saying she did it “in fear” of Brady who was speaking badly to her at the time.

Brady sustained minor injuries on his face from the assault whereas, Fay was released from jail shortly with a USD 1,000 bond. According to a report by the Independent, the court has assigned a public defender for the actor while the hearing date is set for September 16.

Nathalie Fay has worked on several projects, mostly comedy films, in the past but is best recognized for the 2009 comedy flick, alongside Bradley Cooper and Zach Galifianakis. She played Lisa, the hotel desk attendant at the Las Vegas hotel where Alan asks her if Julius Caesar actually lived there and queries about the hotel being “pager-friendly.”

Besides The Hangover, the actor also played minor roles in 2003’s Old School which starred Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn, and Luke Wilson, 2008’s Blonde and Blonder and Somewhere and Due Date in 2010. In her theater career, she staged plays like Suburbia, Stage Fright and You Can Always Grow It Back.

Fay seemingly retired from acting with her her last project credited as the 2014 French film, Layover, helmed by Joshua Caldwell. She paved a new career in real estate, sales, market research, and event management.

Her LinkedIn profile states, “Skilled in Sales, Theatre, Event Management, Film Production, and Market Research. Strong media and communication professional with a Licentiate degree focused in Arts, Entertainment, and Media Management from UCLA Extension."

The Canadian-born actor studied at the Bishop’s College School and graduated with a degree in Media Management from UCLA Extension. She also studied film at California State University, LA, and is said to be fluent in English and French. Fay currently resides in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and is a mother to a son named Thomas.

