The Hijacking of Flight 601: Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And Other Details

The Hijacking of Flight 601 is a Netflix series based on real events. The thriller-drama tells the story of the hijacking aerial hijack in Latin America’s history. The trailer for the series has the audience holding their breath from anticipation. From the release date, cast and plot here’s all you need to know about The Hijacking of Flight 601.

The Hijacking of Flight 601: Release date

The Netflix thriller-drama The Hijacking of Flight 601 is set to debut on Wednesday, April 10. The show is based on the real event of the hijacking that took place in Latin America.

Where to watch The Hijacking of Flight 601?

The show will be available to watch for viewers exclusively on Netflix. The series cannot be rented or streamed on any other platform currently. The show is a mini-series and will comprise 6 episodes in total.

Plot of The Hijacking of Flight 601

The story of the series is set in the 1970s. In the trailer that was released on YouTube, we can two armed men hijacking a plane of innocent passengers and crew. The revolutionaries threaten the government officials to blow up the flight if their conditions are not met. The trailer is quick-paced and tense which might be an indication of the theme of the whole series.

The hijackers are seen demanding $200,000 from the Colombian government in exchange for letting the crew and passengers on the plane go off safely. The stakes get higher as the chances of the revolutionaries getting volatile increase and 50 lives are on the line. The series will follow the conflict of whether the pilots and the government can handle the pressure and get everyone to safety before things start going south.

Crew of The Hijacking of Flight 601

Monica Lopera who is best known for her role as Clara in 'Francisco the Mathematician' is one of the main cast members of the show. Valentín Villafañe is an Argentinian actor who will play the role of one of the revolutionaries. The rest of the cast includes some extremely talented actors like Alián Devetac, Christian Tappan, Ángela Cano, Enrique Carriazo, Marcela Benjumea, Johan Rivera, Ilenia Antonini, and Carlos Manuel Vesga. The Netflix series is created and directed by Pablo González and Camilo Prince.

ALSO READ: MaXXXine Official Trailer Is Out: Mia Goth's Character Chases Fame While A Serial Killer Threatens To Kill Her