The HILARIOUS reason why Priyanka Chopra said 'OH BOY' to Nick Jonas in cute selfie with daughter Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories to share adorable photos with her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Check out the heartwarming snaps below.
December beckons the holiday season as Priyanka Chopra is already in a festive state of mind! After celebrating her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie's first Diwali in November, the couple will soon be completing another milestone; baby Malti's first Christmas. Taking to Instagram Stories, PeeCee treated fans with two heartwarming photos featuring Malti, that will surely melt hearts...
Why Did Priyanka Chopra Say "Oh Boy" to Nick Jonas ft. Malti Marie?
The first selfie shared is of the mom-daughter duo, dressed for nighttime. As a floral pyjamas-clad Priyanka Chopra sits on the couch, holding a green onesie-clad Malti Marie, her daughter is seen engrossed in the magazine in her mommy's hands. The page Malti's tiny hand is pointing at features a Chanel ad. "Oh boy! @nickjonas!," Chopra quips at her hubby as it seems like baby Malti already has luxurious choices as a tiny toddler!
The other snap is from a Korean BBQ lunch date as the Citadel star, wrapped nicely in a black coat, matching leggings and snapback with grey sneakers, holds baby Malti, dressed comfy cutely in a baby blue jersey shirt and dark blue pants with a baby pink beanie and white shoes, in her arms outside a Korean restaurant in LA. "Thx for lunch @akirakalai," Chopra thanks her good friend Akira Kalai, who also took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet photo from their lunch date. In the photo, we see the table surrounded by Korean food and a tiny glimpse of baby Malti goofing around with a mandu in hand.
Check out Priyanka Chopra and baby Malti Marie's photos below:
Heartwarming, indeed!
Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have made the wise decision as parents to not reveal baby Malti Marie's face, though, they do share glimpses through cleverly clicked photos on their respective social media handles.
Meanwhile, our desi girl recently made a fashionable splash at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah as well as a Bulgari event in Dubai before returning to her fam in the US.
