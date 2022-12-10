The HILARIOUS reason why Priyanka Chopra said 'OH BOY' to Nick Jonas in cute selfie with daughter Malti Marie

December beckons the holiday season as Priyanka Chopra is already in a festive state of mind! After celebrating her and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie 's first Diwali in November, the couple will soon be completing another milestone; baby Malti's first Christmas. Taking to Instagram Stories, PeeCee treated fans with two heartwarming photos featuring Malti, that will surely melt hearts...

The first selfie shared is of the mom-daughter duo, dressed for nighttime. As a floral pyjamas-clad Priyanka Chopra sits on the couch, holding a green onesie-clad Malti Marie, her daughter is seen engrossed in the magazine in her mommy's hands. The page Malti's tiny hand is pointing at features a Chanel ad. "Oh boy! @nickjonas!," Chopra quips at her hubby as it seems like baby Malti already has luxurious choices as a tiny toddler!

The other snap is from a Korean BBQ lunch date as the Citadel star, wrapped nicely in a black coat, matching leggings and snapback with grey sneakers, holds baby Malti, dressed comfy cutely in a baby blue jersey shirt and dark blue pants with a baby pink beanie and white shoes, in her arms outside a Korean restaurant in LA. "Thx for lunch @akirakalai," Chopra thanks her good friend Akira Kalai, who also took to her Instagram Stories to share a sweet photo from their lunch date. In the photo, we see the table surrounded by Korean food and a tiny glimpse of baby Malti goofing around with a mandu in hand.

Check out Priyanka Chopra and baby Malti Marie's photos below: