The Hills Star Brody Jenner Once Said He Is 'Sick' Of His Distant Kardashian Family's Drama

It is unlikely that Brody Jenner, who has occasionally appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians in the past, will be back on the show anytime soon. The son of Caitlyn Jenner has stated that he wants to completely cut ties with his well-known stepfamily because he is "sick" of them.

Despite frequently making headlines, Brody Jenner revealed in a 2016 interview with Closer magazine—as reported by Yahoo News—that he was tired of the ongoing controversy surrounding the Kardashian-Jenner family. As a result, Brody made the decision to separate from his well-known siblings.

Why Brody Jenner said so?

It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family has an extensive fan following. Their reality TV show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, was a huge hit for many years, and audiences are still hooked with The Kardashians, its sequel. Several spin-offs from the original series have also become a favorite.

The family is not without critics, though. The Kardashian-Jenner family's detractors argue that they are too dramatic and doubt the worth of their popularity. Many people still hold these judgments, which frequently ignore the sisters' business expertise. Surprisingly, even the extended family member Brody Jenner has expressed similar thoughts.

In a 2016 interview with Closer magazine, reported by Yahoo News, Brody Jenner shared his view on his famous relationship with them. He stated, "That’s the one thing that people don’t really understand is that we live two completely separate lives. And everybody ties us in together as the Kardashians and the Jenners. Now what’s interesting is they got a divorce right, so they’re not even technically part of my family anymore." His boycott of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding because his girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter was not invited served as more evidence of the remarks made by him.

Advertisement

Jenner continued to distance himself from his extended family even after that. He also criticized the core of their fame. Saying, "Growing up on reality TV isn't normal," he expressed his disapproval of growing up in the limelight of reality TV. "I've grown out of it now." He added that he has quit it permanently and settling up was his main objective by getting married and having kids. his claim was especially surprising considering that Jenner had become well-known as because of his involvement on multiple reality TV series.

How is Brody Jenner related to the Kardashians?

When Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce Jenner) married Kris Jenner in 1991, the Kardashian children — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob — gained four stepsiblings: Burt Jenner, Casey Jenner, Brandon Jenner, and Brody Jenner.

While Brody and Brandon Jenner did not publicly feud with their younger half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, their relationships were not without complexities. The Jenner sisters reportedly maintain a polite and respectful relationship with their Jenner brothers, although The Hill star has often pointed out that his life has been quite different from that of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

Advertisement

According to a source close to Kendall and Kylie, "There is no bad blood between the siblings at all. Brody and Brandon are supportive of the Jenners [and] Kardashians even if they’re not physically seen together all the time."

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash Over 'Weird' Comments On Kendall Jenner’s Posts